JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE)– An illegal drone forced all air tankers and helicopters battling the Cajete Fire to abandon their aerial firefighting Saturday afternoon.

All aircraft were ordered back to their bases for about an hour after the drone was spotted.

A search is underway for the drone pilot who violated the restricted airspace and endangered the firefighting aircrews.

Authorities suspect the drone may have been launched from one of the nearby subdivisions.