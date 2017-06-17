Community holds candlelight vigil to remember those killed in northern New Mexico shooting spree

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE)– The community is gathering Saturday to remember the five people killed during a shooting spree in northern New Mexico.

Deputies say 21-year-old Damian Herrera got into an argument with his step-father Charles Trujillo on Thursday at their La Madera home.

They say Herrera ended up shooting and killing Trujillo, followed by his own mother Brenda and brother Brendan.

Then while on the run, Herrera’s accused of killing another man, Michael Kyte, in Tres Piedras and stealing his truck, then killing Manuel Serrano at an Abiquiu gas station.

Deputies say Herrera has confessed to the killings.

Saturday, the community is holding a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. for the victims at the La Morada Chapel in La Madera.