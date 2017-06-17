Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Near record heat today with Albuquerque having the shot at hitting 100° this afternoon. The extreme heat will be felt across the state today to kick-off the weekend. High temperatures will be well above average and many records will be challenged across New Mexico. So take it easy when heading outdoors today and don’t leave the kids or pets in the cars.

A cold front will provide temporary relief from the heat on Sunday. This front will send temperatures from the upper 90s and triple digits back to the 80s and low 90s. The cool down will be short-lived. Another ridge of high pressure will build over much of the western U.S. next week. This high pressure will cause the heat to build once again over New Mexico. There will be at least four afternoons this upcoming week that Albuquerque could hit the low 100’s and challenge record hot temperatures. Most of the state will be baking in the heat into next weekend.