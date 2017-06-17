BioPark holds event for National Pollinator Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a whole lot of buzz around the botanic garden Saturday afternoon as the zoo kicked off National Pollinator Week.

At Saturday’s pollinator celebration, visitors learned about the importance of creatures like bees, birds, bats, and butterflies that are vital for pollinating the plants that we eat and admire.

BioPark educators say there are plenty of ways the community can support pollinator populations.

“Don’t use pesticides, make sure you’re providing enough wildflowers for the insects, and it always helps to leave out water for the bees,” said Cheri Vogel, a BioPark Education Curator.

Experts said about 90% of flowering plants depend on the work of pollinators.