Albuquerque woman facing charges months after ex-husbands murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A woman has been arrested for the murder of her ex-husband.

Late 2016, Don Fluitt was found dead in the garage of his northwest Albuquerque home.

Investigators quickly zeroed in on Terry White, who is married to Fluitt’s ex-wife, Christine.

Police believe there was custody battle underway between Christine and Don over their 11-year-old daughter.

A criminal complaint states police believe Christine encouraged Terry to kill Don before the custody hearing.

After months of investigating, Christine was arrested and is now in MDC held on a no-bond hold.

Terry was arrested back in April and has been in MDC ever since.

Christine’s arrest warrant suggests she was going to help smuggle pills to Terry in jail so he could kill himself and Christine could cash in on his life insurance policy.