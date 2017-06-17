Albuquerque Sol Wins their 2nd straight game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Sol are now 2-4-1 on the season after defeating the Colorado Rapids U23 3-0 on Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex. This win marks the Sol’s 2nd straight and this one showed the potential the Sol have for the rest of the season.

A 3-0 shutout that started off a little shaky for the Sol. 2 yellow cards were given to the Sol FC club in the 1st half, but it did not get the best of the club. A late 1st half goal would light a fire under this Albuquerque PDL team.

They will now travel to Tucson to take on Tucson FC on Saturday at 8pm.