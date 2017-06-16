Cajete Fire: 650 acres burned

By Published: Updated:

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – In just one day, the Cajete Fire ripped through 650 acres in the Jemez Mountains and more than 100 people have evacuated their homes.

Quick Facts: 

  • Ruby Holt Plat, Los Griegos and Sierra De Los Pinos communities have been evacuated.
  • An evacuation center has been set up at the Jemez Church in La Cueva.
  • According to Santa Fe National Forest official, roughly 300 structures are estimated to be in danger.
  • As of right now, a Type 3 Team is now handling the fire along with local reinforcement.
  • Los Alamos County’s Animal Shelter staff are assisting with Animal Amigos in the evacuation of domestic animals.
  • Local stable association in Los Alamos have been working with the county to relocate larger animals like horses to the local fairgrounds.

Read More: 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s