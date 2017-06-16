Cajete Fire: 650 acres burned

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – In just one day, the Cajete Fire ripped through 650 acres in the Jemez Mountains and more than 100 people have evacuated their homes.
Quick Facts:
- Ruby Holt Plat, Los Griegos and Sierra De Los Pinos communities have been evacuated.
- An evacuation center has been set up at the Jemez Church in La Cueva.
- According to Santa Fe National Forest official, roughly 300 structures are estimated to be in danger.
- As of right now, a Type 3 Team is now handling the fire along with local reinforcement.
- Los Alamos County’s Animal Shelter staff are assisting with Animal Amigos in the evacuation of domestic animals.
- Local stable association in Los Alamos have been working with the county to relocate larger animals like horses to the local fairgrounds.
Read More: