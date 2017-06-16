Volunteers from KRQE serve dinner to families for ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, volunteers from KRQE came together at Casa Esperanza for its Nexstar “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

Volunteers prepared and served dinner for 40 people.

Families stay at Casa Esperanza while a family members are in the hospital receiving cancer treatments.

Staff member Mary Loyd says it’s the little things like this that ease the load for these families.

“It really helps the residence when they come in and they are tired from being at the hospital all day, not to have to worry about fixing food,” Loyd said.

More KRQE volunteers got cooking at the Ronald McDonald House Friday night.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home for families whose children are in the hospital, sometimes for months at a time.

“They are so grateful. They spend the entire day at the hospital and they are exhausted and stressed out, and to come to a warm, comforting meal where they don’t have to think about it and it’s just there. It makes their day so much better,” Ronald McDonald House staff member Kara Bergevin said.

Rudy’s Barbecue donated the food.

