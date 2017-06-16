UNM student creates app to help classmates sign up for courses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registering for classes at the University of New Mexico just got a little easier, and it’s all because a student created an app.

It’s called the UNM Course Mate App. It was developed by a UNM student who wanted to make the process of registering for classes easier for his fellow classmates.

“Trying to pick my classes I was super stressed, I didn’t really know what I was doing,” said Felipe Salamanca.

“It was actually really hard, especially being international. I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t really know my major,” said Karoline Myklevust.

Setting up a schedule for college classes can be tedious. That’s why Brennen Berkley entered the UNM App Contest earlier this year to help his fellow classmates.

Berkley developed the UNM Course Mate App and said it was simple for him to create. It helps students sign up for classes without the hassle of trying to figure out what classes would work together in a schedule.

So far, students are finding it to be very useful.

“It’s actually really smart. I would definitely use this,” said Myklevust.

“This really does simplify it. Makes it a lot easier for you,” said Salamanca.

Berkley placed third in the app contest and took home $1,000 dollars for his creation.

UNM said the app is not officially endorsed by the university, but they appreciate Berkley’s efforts to try and help other students.

Even though most students have already chosen their classes for the next semester, they say this app is something that will be coming in handy for the semesters to come.

“Yeah, this would’ve helped a lot for sure, especially if it helps you pick within the core classes,” said Myklevust.

“From now on I will probably use it to pick my classes and not have to go through the same routine of going and meeting up with my advisors,” said Salamanca.

UNM said it wants to put the university’s name on the app, but they have to make sure students’ privacy is protected and that all courses listed are accurate.

Students can build their schedules with the app, but still must use the school’s website to finalize registration.