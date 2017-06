LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men accused of attacking a New Mexico Border Patrol agent with a machete have been arrested.

The agent was found a week ago along the side of the road in Dona Ana County with serious injuries to his head, chest and hands.

Sergio Vanegas-Quinonez, 33, and Fernando Puga of Las Cruces, 31, were both arrested this week.

A motive for the attack is still unknown.

The Border Patrol agent remains hospitalized in critical condition.