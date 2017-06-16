The region’s largest wine auction gears up to fund raise for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The largest wine auction in the Southwest is getting ready to uncork six days of fun…for a good cause.

Vintage Albuquerque is hosting it’s 26th Annual Wine Fiesta. All proceeds from the nonprofit Fiesta will benefit groups which offer transformational art programs for local children. A wide variety of wines, local brews, and gourmet foods are featured during the six days of events, which begin at 6 pm at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum, on Friday, June 23. Tickets are $85 each.

For more information on the Fiesta or the individual events, visit the wine Fiesta website.