ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi fuel tank has spilled gallons of gasoline on I-40 West at San Mateo.

Several gallons are on the right shoulder.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the incident is in the right lane of traffic.

No other information is known at this time.

APD and AFD working a situation on I40 Eastbound at San Mateo, they incident is in the right lane of traffic. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 16, 2017