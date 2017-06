HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is on for a man police say shot a woman at a Hobbs apartment complex.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Avalon Apartments on East Broadway. Police say when officers arrived they found Ashley Thompson with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told investigators after the shooting they saw a man run out of the apartment and leave in a white four-door hatchback.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Hobbs police.