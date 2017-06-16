Police officers honored for helping family after car break-in

Friday's Heroes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another car break-in had a different outcome because of two police officers.

Kendall and Jacqueline Hayes were on their way to Illinois but stopped in Albuquerque for the night.

Police say their car was broken into while they were at a restaurant and some of their luggage was stolen.

Albuquerque Police Officers Paula Mauser and William Velasquez carried the rest of their belongings to their room for them and parked their car in front of their hotel to keep them safe.

“This requires a skill that we don’t teach, and that’s your heart, so Paula, on behalf of the family, you did the right thing,” Police Chief Gorden Eden said.

The officers were honored Friday as the city’s Friday’s Heroes.

