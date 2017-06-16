On The Stage: Adam Newman and Julian McCullough

Comedians Adam Newman and Julian McCullough joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their shows tonight at Santa Ana Star Casino.

Adam Newman and Julian McCullough both have been featured extensively on Comedy Central, late-night TV with David Letterman and Jimmy Fallon and the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. They are co-headlining three shows at The Stage at Santa Ana Star Casino on June 15th and 16th.

For more information on the show, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living