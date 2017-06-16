NMSU men’s basketball signs Wayne Stewart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State first year coach Chris Jans has added another player to his line up for the 2017-18 season.

Wayne Stewart is a 6-foot-6 guard out of Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado.

Stewart averaged over 18 points and nearly 7 rebounds per game last season. He also shot 36.5 percent from the three point line.

Coach Jans talked favorably about Stewart in a news release sent out by the school.

“Wayne is a fantastic young man who happens to be a great basketball player,” Jans said. “Because of Wayne’s versatility and ability to score, rebound and block shots, he can quickly fills up a box score. Once Wayne adds more strength to his long frame to go with his established work ethic, he will immediately impact winning at the Division I level.”

Stewart is the third player to join the Aggies under coach Jans. The Aggies have three scholarships remaining.