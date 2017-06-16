New Mexico lawmakers take Governor Martinez to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top New Mexico lawmakers are going after the governor in state district court Friday.

According to the lawsuit, legislators are arguing 10 bills Governor Martinez vetoed during this year’s legislative session should become law.

They argue Gov. Martinez didn’t follow proper veto procedures, which includes not specifying her objections to the bills.

They also argue the other bills in question were not vetoed within a three-day deadline.

Gov. Martinez, however, insists the vetoes were lawful.