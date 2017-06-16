Man who pleaded guilty to murdering girlfriends baby receives sentence

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend’s young son last year and is expected to receive his sentencing Friday.

Albuquerque police say 14-month-old Jayden was killed by this man, Jorge Ortega.

Investigators say the 29-year-old who was dating the baby’s mother called her home to their apartment saying Jayden was unresponsive.

Police say the boy had bruises on his stomach and head while Ortega was drunk, and had blood on his chest.

Last month Ortega pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree murder.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s