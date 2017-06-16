Man who pleaded guilty to murdering girlfriends baby receives sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend’s young son last year and is expected to receive his sentencing Friday.

Albuquerque police say 14-month-old Jayden was killed by this man, Jorge Ortega.

Investigators say the 29-year-old who was dating the baby’s mother called her home to their apartment saying Jayden was unresponsive.

Police say the boy had bruises on his stomach and head while Ortega was drunk, and had blood on his chest.

Last month Ortega pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree murder.