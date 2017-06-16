Man accused of stealing electric shopping cart and driving it while drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ride down a very busy street in a stolen electric shopping cart put an Albuquerque man behind bars.

The police video of the arrest shows officers have dealt with this guy more than few times.

The man driving the cart was no stranger to police. In fact they knew him so well, they’re on a first name basis with him.

When the police officer arrived on scene at The Towers Apartments, he knew who he was dealing with. Through lapel footage you can hear him saying, “Hey, what’s up Billy?”

It was almost like they were old friends.

“Put the beer down, bro. Put the beer down for me. Okay?” the officer said.

Wednesday night, officers got two different calls. One was of a man riding on an electric shopping cart down Montgomery with a can of Budweiser in hand and a case in the basket.

The other call came from the father of the man driving the cart.

When police arrived they found the three together.

Lancaster drove the Smith’s cart a mile down Montgomery to The Towers Apartments near San Mateo, but he told officers what he did wasn’t illegal.

“I don’t think I ever stole anything,” Lancaster said. When the officer asked Lancaster again where the cart came from, he said he found it in an alley.

The 35-year-old has a long criminal record — a lot of it for stealing alcohol and compressed air cans and for using them to get high.

“Ah Billy, what are we going to do, man? What do we do? Do we keep doing this?” the officer asked Lancaster.

Lancaster replied, “It’s better, better than me inhaling.”

While that may be true, Lancaster is looking at felony charges for the cart.

The battery alone for the shopping cart is worth around $800. That’s why it’s a felony.

When asked, Smith’s told Albuquerque Police they wanted to press charges against Lancaster.