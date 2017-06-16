Sheriff: Mother of killing spree suspect has passed away

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who went on a shooting spree across multiple communities remains behind bars.

He’s been charged with five murders.

Friday afternoon, the District Attorney said that Herrera’s mother remained on life support, but now the sheriff confirms that she has passed away.

Damian Herrera is charged for shooting three of his family members and two other men in two separate towns.

He was in court Friday, and the judge expressed his concern over his disturbing actions.

Damian Herrera appeared in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court via video arraignment, showing little emotion as the judge went through all five first-degree murder charges.

He only sighed when the shooting of his mother was brought up.

The shooting spree happened Thursday at Herrera’s home in La Madera.

A criminal complaint says his sister witnessed it all unfold as he shot his step-father, Max Trujillo.

After the shooting, police say his brother, Brenden Herrera, tried to stop Damian and pinned him against the carport. That’s when it states Damian shot his brother.

The complaint states Damian’s mother, Brenda Gallegos, ran to his brother and that is when Damian also shot her.

After fleeing from the home, deputies say Herrera shot and killed a man named Michael Kyte along a forest road near Taos.

The complaint states Kyte had given Damian a ride, and after Damian shot him, stealing his truck.

From there, he then stopped at Bodes Gas Station in Abiquiu and killed Manuel Serrano.

Shortly after, officers spotted Herrera leaving Bodes Gas Station and they chased him.

He crashed on Highway 84, and after getting into a fight with deputies, they Tased and arrested him.

“It’s very serious. It’s the most serious charges that we have in the state, very disturbing. You hate to see something like that in a community like this,” said Erik Scramlin from the District Attorney’s Office.

In those criminal complaints, officials describe what family members and witnesses saw during the incident, saying Herrera appeared to be calm and blank stared, and that he had made comments to family that he intended to kill or hurt people for fun.

As more details emerge about these horrific murders, KRQE News 13 is learning that family and other witnesses were present when this all unfolded at Herrera’s home, including a 5-month-old infant.

Herrera doesn’t have a criminal past, only a couple of traffic stops.