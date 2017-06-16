Local artist uses natural elements in art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Native American artist Justin Yazzie said he finds inspiration for creating his art not only from his surroundings, but elements found in those areas. The Albuquerque native is the featured artist for the month of June at Genuine Southwest Arts & Gifts in Old Town.

Graduating from college with a degree in architecture, Yazzie said he also incorporates some of that in to his creations. Using a life long fascination with maps, some of the featured works include a map of the streets of Albuquerque, etched in white on a black scratch board. Other works include images burned into pieces of wood which Yazzie collected.

For more information on Justin Yazzie and his work, you can find that at the Genuine Southwest Arts & Gifts website.