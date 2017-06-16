June 16th Morning Rush: El Cajete Fire moving east, zero percent contained

1. Fire crews are back at battling the massive fire in the Jemez Mountains, the fire is now named the El Cajete Fire. At last check, fire officials have estimated the fire has burned between 600-700 acres and is moving east. The fire started Thursday morning West of Los Alamos in the Santa Fe National Forest. It closed Highway 4 soon after more than 100 panicked residents were ordered to leave their homes. Just after 3 a.m. Friday morning, we spoke with the fire chief in charge and he tells us it’s still zero percent contained. They will reassess the area when there is more daylight to see if the fire grew overnight. We expect to learn more at a briefing set for 7 a.m.

2. The House Majority Whip, Representative Steve Scalise remains in the hospital. Doctors say he could have to undergo more surgeries after being shot Wednesday while practicing for the annual Congressional Charity Baseball Game. He is now the holder of the trophy from Thursday night’s annual Congressional Charity Baseball Game. Thursday night the Democrats defeated the Republicans 11-2. But, the Democrats quickly gave up the trophy asking it be placed in Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s office.

3.High pressure is dominating our weather and that means more sunshine, dry weather and near record heat. Albuquerque will come close to 100° today and if the metro doesn’t hit the triple digits Friday and it will likely happen Saturday. Temperatures will approach 105°-110° across the Eastern Plains Friday and on Saturday. Heat advisories are up for most of the of the Southeast Plains.

4. A nonprofit is looking for volunteers to become mentors to high school students. This is an aim to motivate more students to graduate and go to college. Amy Biehl high school and the South Valley Academy started the Big Brothers Big Sisters “Mentor 2.0” program four years ago. Graduation for the inaugural class just took place with a graduation success rate of 98 percent.

5. The Pit and University Stadium are set to look a little different soon. Dreamstyle Remodeling unveiled the design concept that will be used for both the Pit and University Stadium. Dreamstyle came up with the decision after allowing the public to vote online on several ideas. He says around 500 votes were cast with most people voting for this one with “The Pit” proudly displayed.

The Morning’s Top Stories