John’s Friday Evening Forecast

The heat will crank up to near record levels across much of the state Saturday. The Albuquerque metro area will near 100°, but the excessive heat will be found across the southeast, where afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 100s. Heat Advisories are in place across the southeast and east central parts of the state.

We get a reprieve from the heat just in time for Father’s Day across east and central areas as a back door cold front drops into the state. Afternoon highs will run about 5° – 10° cooler Sunday. However, that cool down is short lived as a ridge of high pressure regains its control over the state. Even hotter temperatures will set in for much of next week.