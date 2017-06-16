In The Community: V8 For Vocations

Herb Mosher, volunteer for V8 for Vocations joined New Mexico Living to tell us about their organization and current fundraiser.

Father Keller and several community members in the Gallup area turned a three-car garage in the back of the Cathedral into a functioning mechanic shop where future seminarians, car lovers, Catholics and non-Catholics work together to fix up classic cars to raffle off, in order to raise money for those interested in attending seminary.

Raffle tickets are $25 and can be purchased on their website through June 16.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living