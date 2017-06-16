Holly Holm sees her fight against Bethe Correia as fresh start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm was on top of the world when she stunned UFC fans with a knockout of Ronda Rousey for the Bantamweight title in November 2015. Nothing has gone right for Holm in the octagon since. Three losses followed, including Holm losing her belt in her first title defense against Miesha Tate.

The former champion believes UFC Fight Night 111 will be her night when she faces Bethe Correia in the main event.

“Absolutely it is a new beginning,” said Holm. “There is nowhere to go but up from here. I know that I had three losses, but I learned a lot from those three losses and I better make it worth it.”

Holm will more than likely get an aggressive Correia.

“She’s kind of one of those that adapts to whatever the fight is going to be because she is just going to try and push forward,” said Holm. “You know, I don’t really like to visualize the fight being a center way because I don’t want to not be ready for something else, but I feel like I have the skill to beat her.”

Holm has a 10-3 record. Correia is 10-2-1. The main card will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 a.m. Mountain Time.