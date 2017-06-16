Helping Hands: American Home Helps Local Food Banks

Robert Ramer, Director of Human Resources and Benefits at American Home and Sonya Warwick, Media Coordinator, Roadrunner Food Bank, joined New Mexico Living to tell us how American Home Furniture and Mattress is helping local food banks.

American Home Furniture and Mattress will be donating five percent of their sales from June 5th through June 18th benefiting local food banks in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Farmington, and Durango.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by American Home Furniture and Mattress