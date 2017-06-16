Gallup Reverend restores classic cars to donate

Gallup, N.M. (KRQE) –Reverend’s calling from God and passion for classic cars come together in the ultimate act of selflessness.

Father Keller is a priest at Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Vicar General for the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico. The muscle car fan, who had auto body training before he became a priest, is turning his passion for restoring older cars into a fundraiser to help students fund their priestly education. Raffle tickets are now on sale for $25 for a chance to win the Pontiac on Saturday, June 17.

For more information on the organization, visit the V8 for Vocations website.