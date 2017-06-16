Friday is Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburger day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Put down the tacos and save the salads for Saturday.

Today is “Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers Day.”

Mayor Berry recently made the declaration earlier this month.

The Albuquerque Isotopes have changed their name temporarily to the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers.

They will take on the Fresno Tacos in a giant food fight on the diamond.

Isotopes Park will be decked out in everything green chile cheeseburger.

Also, green chile cheeseburger sliders will be served at the concession stands and green chile will be roasted right there on the concourse.

Tickets for the game are still available