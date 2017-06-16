Former CYFD employee under investigation for fraud, embezzlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former CYFD employee is being investigated for fraud and embezzlement.

The department started looking over the budget last year and noticed problems. It ultimately led them to a telecommunications officer and 17-year veteran of CYFD, who allegedly bought more than 100 cell phones for people who did not work for CYFD.

It cost the department $55,000.

“These dollars need to get to the kids. That’s our mission and we need to make sure we’re doing what we can to ensure the dollars we have are being spent in the most efficient and effective manner possible,” CYFD Cabinet Secretary Monique Jacobson said.

The employee resigned in February. Charges have yet to be filed.