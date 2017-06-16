Food truck app developed in Albuquerque ready for consumers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A food truck app created right here in Albuquerque is officially on the market now for consumers.

In April KRQE News 13 told you about the app called Tasty Spot.

Back then only the vendor app was available for download.

That app allows street food vendors to control their process through setting prices, updating their hours, the available menu items in real-time and controlling the acceptance of orders and prep time.

Now customers can download the app to see street food vendors in the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

Customers will be able to see vendors on a map with their menu items, pictures, pricing and order ahead options to avoid lines.

Tasty Spot currently has eleven vendor profiles available.