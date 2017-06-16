Fathers get a chance at a new start, thanks to skills-building non-profit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Local Fathers are getting the chance to reinvent themselves and become a positive role model for their children.

Fathers Building Futures began in 2012 as a project under PB&J Family Services, a nonprofit whose work in child abuse prevention and treatment began in Albuquerque in 1972. Life skills, job training, and mentorship programs help at-risk Dads become the success stories they have always hoped to become. In turn, their positive influence helps break the cycle for at-risk youth, while restoring self-confidence and self-reliance.

For more information on the program or how to get involved, visit the Fathers Building Futures website.