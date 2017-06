ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The El Cajete fire is burning just west of the burn scar of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.

It started in late June of 2011 when an aspen tree fell onto power lines in the Jemez Mountains.

It then quickly spread and became one of the most disastrous forest fires in New Mexico history.

The fire burned through thousands of square miles of forest, destroyed dozens of homes, caused the evacuation of Los Alamos and came dangerously close to the national lab.