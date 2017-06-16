Community Calendar: Dave & Buster’s Gives Back

Dave & Buster’s in Albuquerque will celebrate fathers and their children this Father’s Day weekend by asking families to skip the gift of a tie and instead donate one to someone in need. On Saturday, June 17, beginning at 10 a.m., anyone who brings in a new or gently used tie will receive a free VIP Simulator card. All ties will be given to the local organization “Father’s Building Futures.”

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Dave &Buster’s