City employee honored for saving elderly man’s life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Department of Senior Affairs supervisor was honored by the city Friday for saving a life.

Back in March, Thomas Gallagher was at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center when an elderly man became unresponsive in the middle of eating lunch.

After calling 911, Gallagher jumped into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver and when that didn’t work, CPR.

Just before first responders showed up, the 86-year-old began breathing again.

Officials say Gallagher’s actions saved the man’s life.

At a ceremony Friday, Mayor R.J. Berry recognized Gallagher as this week’s “City Employee of the Week.”