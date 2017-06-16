Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

Near record hot temperatures are ahead for New Mexico this afternoon and for the start of the weekend.

High pressure is dominating our weather and that means more sunshine, dry weather and near record heat. Albuquerque will come close to 100° today and if the metro doesn’t hit the triple digits today it will likely happen tomorrow. Temperatures will approach 105°-110° across the Eastern Plains today and on Saturday. Heat advisories are up for most of the of the Southeast Plains.

In these hot temperatures, you will need to take it easy, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and don’t leave kids or pets in the car!

Some relief from the heat will arrive on Sunday. That is when a cold front will move into the Eastern Plains for Father’s Day. The front will help increase the moisture and it may be just enough to spark some spot storms on Sunday and Monday. The front will drop temperatures back into the 80s and 90s for central and eastern New Mexico by Father’s Day.

The cooler temps will not stick around for long. By next Tuesday and Wednesday a ridge of high pressure is going to build once again bringing another round of extremely hot weather.