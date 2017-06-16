Cajete Fire: Type I teams bring in heavy equipment to battle blaze

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cajete Fire continues to intensify in the Santa Fe National Forest. It started Thursday morning between Los Alamos and Jemez Springs.

Friday the firefight continued as some evacuees were allowed back into their homes but only to grab important items.

The Cajete Fire has burned through about 700 acres in the Jemez Mountains along Highway 4.

Air tankers spent the day dropping fire retardant and helicopters also sprayed the fire from above.

Type I teams are arriving Friday with heavy equipment to battle blaze.

Sandoval County deputies helped escort residents back into their homes but only for a few moments to grab things they needed.

About 300 residents have been asked to evacuate. Some decided to wait it out.

The fire is still zero percent contained Highway 4 remains shut down. The dry and hot weather ahead is a concern.