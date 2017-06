JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cajete fire located on both sides of New Mexico Highway 4 along the southern boundary of the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

So far the fire has burned about 700 acres.

The fire runs along the East Fork of the Jemez River and is west of the burn scars from the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.

Currently, the fire is zero percent contained.

According to Santa Fe National Forestry 130 personnel are on scene.