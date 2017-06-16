Cajete Fire: Photos

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cajete Fire ripped through 650 acres in the Jemez Mountains and has evacuated several people from their homes. Crews are working to contain the blaze but it is currently at 0% containment.
