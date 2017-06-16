Alien inspired board game based in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –“As far as something based in Roswell, there’s nothing out there,” said game designer Matt Bromley.

Acquiring interstellar technology, invading towns, and sending agents to the mothership are just a few of the moves you can make in the game RoswAliens.

“There’s basically four towns in RoswAliens that each player can control and they are all associated with other worlds,” Bromley explained.

Matt Bromley has designed games as a hobby his entire life, and in the last few years, he decided to make his hobby a full-time job.

“It took approximately three months and there’s actually three games. This is the first of three games and they’ve all been designed already,” Bromley said.

Of course, the out-of-this-world game was inspired by the town. Bromley has lived in Roswell for more than 30 years.

“There are different types of aliens I use in the game: androids, reptoids and insectoids. You can send them out to invade other towns and they have to deal with that in their own way,” he said.

RoswAliens the Mothership is the first in the trilogy and meant for ages 12 and up. Up to four people can play the game and it takes about an hour to an hour and a half to complete. As for the goal?

“You need to send your agents to the mothership and acquire interstellar technology,” he said.

Bromley wanted something special visitors and locals could take home with them, and there is no better time than to set up a tent at the upcoming UFO Festival.

“I wanted to create a UFO game in honor of that,” he said.