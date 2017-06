ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lemur family is growing at the Rio Grande Zoo.

Black and white ruffled lemur twins “Finch” and “Cricket” were born to mom “Nuit” and dad “Darby” last month.

The BioPark says Finch is the natural explorer and braver of the two, while Cricket is more timid and cautious.

If you want to see the new additions, zoo staff says they are often found out and about in the early morning.