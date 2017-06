ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

APD says officers responded to calls of shots being fired in the 300 block of Tennessee around 6:15 p.m.

Police say two men were transported to UNM Hospital in critical condition.

The scene is now a Violent Crimes call out.

No further information is available at this time.