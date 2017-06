ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local high school students were rewarded Friday with a chunk of change and it was all for perfect attendance.

The new car dealers of Albuquerque wanted to thank students for being at school every day.

One student from each grade got a $3,000 check to use however they like.

The kids are from different high schools across Albuquerque.

One of the students says she is spending the money on a clarinet, while another is hoping to save it for college.