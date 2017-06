SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of wild horses and burros are going up for adoption.

The Bureau of Land Management is holding an adoption event next weekend in Silver City.

The animals once roamed free on public lands, but were removed to maintain healthy herds and protect resources.

The two-day event runs June 23 from noon until 6 p.m. and June 24 from 8 a.m. until noon.

All animals will be available for a minimum fee of $125.

