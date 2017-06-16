ABQ ToDo Crew: Father’s Day Weekend In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Corey Newsome from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on weekend events.

This year’s Father’s Day concert at the Zoo will have a Country theme and dads get in for just $1 all day on Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dirty Dancing, the popular story of Baby and Johnny is coming to the Popejoy stage, June 16th through the 18th.

Bernalillo County is expanding options for teens in the area with Teen 3 on 3 Basketball on Friday nights through the summer. The Community Center locations rotate and tonight’s games are at Westside Community Center.

