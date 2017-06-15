Weir and the Lobos continue their search for players

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 70 high school teams from New Mexico and beyond are competing in Lobo team camp for the next few days.

The camp is a good chance for Paul Weir and his University of New Mexico Lobo staff to identify some of the best players in the state. It could come in handy down the road. Currently Weir is still in the process of trying to fill his first year roster with the Lobos.

Two more scholarship players left the program last weekend, bringing the number of the departed to six. Weir said guard Jordan Hunter and guard/forward Damien Jefferson decided to move on. Weir said he never asked them to leave.

“All I really tried to do since I got here is just communicate with each other in not always necessarily in direct ways, but in indirect ways of how we are going to do things going forward,” said Weir. “I think we laid a lot of that out and maybe those two didn’t feel like it was the best fit for them.”

The Lobos have added a couple of guards and have offers to other players.

Four star recruit Vance Jackson, a transfer forward from the University of Connecticut, recently visited the Lobos. With the timing of Weir’s hiring the Lobos got a late start on recruits and lost the entire class of three former coach Craig Neal had signed.

Despite all of that, Weir believes he and his staff can bring in the players they need.

“I think it’s going really well. I feel great about where our recruiting is at,” said Weir. “I think we’ve done a really good job with the guys we brought in. I think we are in on some pretty good kids even though we started late in the process and I feel tremendous about the kids, hopefully, we will be able to sign here as the class finishes up.”