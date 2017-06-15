Thousands of dollars in art, valuables stolen from Durango man’s storage unit

Ryan Martin Published:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Branson Reynolds developed a passion for southwest pottery in 1979. That passion, however, took a hit when he found his nearly 40-year collection of art and valuables stolen.

“They were treasures so it’s kind of heartbreaking to lose them all,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds’ valuables were taken from a storage unit. Because of this, he thinks he might have been targeted in the theft.

“I have no real insight into who did this other than obviously somebody who knew me, knew what I had because that was the only storage unit that was broken into,” explained Reynolds.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 pieces of Indian artwork and collectibles were stolen from the storage locker. Reynolds says this totaled around $4,000 at the time of purchase.

Reynolds is hoping police can track a suspect with fingerprints. He is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help lead to catching the thief.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s