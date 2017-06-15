Study: employers using social media to screen candidates hits all-time high

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of employers using social media to screen candidates has hit an all-time high.

The latest Career-Builder study shows 70 percent of employers use social media to screen candidates and about 54 percent of those employers decided not to make a job offer based on online profiles.

In 2006 only 11 percent of employers used social media to screen candidates.

Also over a third of employees have been reprimanded or fired for inappropriate content.

The study also showed that employers are not just looking at social media. About 69 percent are using search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing to research candidates.

