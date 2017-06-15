Sober living facility in Albuquerque reaches milestone, plans to expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization helping people get back on their feet as they recover from drug and alcohol addiction has plans to expand.

The Endorphin Power Company currently offers transitional housing for people coming out of rehab facilities.

For more than a year, EPC in Albuquerque’s International District on Zuni near San Pedro Drive was home for Memery Alman.

“I said, ‘Okay, a life change,’” Alman said.

A life change before it was too late.

“My health. It was killing me pretty much,” she said.

After finishing a 30-day rehab program, Alman moved to EPC.

“I am a grateful, recovering alcoholic,” she said.

Executive Director Jeffrey Holland said EPC focuses on four pillars: education, exercise, service and community, having residents incorporate 30 minutes of each into their day with the support of case management and counseling.

“We try and create a strong sense of healthy routine here,” Holland said.

“It helped me develop, redevelop those skills that I had lost that you kind of take for granted,” Alman said.

On top of the 19 single-occupancy transitional living apartments, EPC wants to offer more permanent, affordable housing across the street.

“It would start off with three 2-bedroom units with the hope that we could purchase more in the coming months and years,” Holland said.

The goal is to keep residents close to a supportive community as they continue their work.

“I still work on my recovery every day,” Alman said.

Holland said EPC’s board members plan to vote and finalize the expansion next week.

EPC is hosting an open house to celebrate a decade of service in the community on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.