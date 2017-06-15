Santa Fe police release image of suspect vehicle in Canyon Road shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have released pictures of a suspect vehicle in a shooting off Canyon Road, but it’s still unclear if it’s connected to the shooting of a government vehicle.

As we told you, State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn walked out Wednesday morning to find a bullet hole in the windshield of his government truck. He lives off Canyon Road.

Farther down the road, there were reports of shots fired in front of several businesses. Witnesses described the car as a light blue or silver sedan.

Police say they hit a couple of signs, but no one was hurt. They say it’s unclear if the same suspects shot Aubrey Dunn’s truck and if he was specifically targeted.

Dunn, who is a Republican, says he has been threatened before.