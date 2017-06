JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Deputies are evacuating the Ruby Hole sub-division of the Jemez Mountains near Los Pinos.

Residents should expect a closure of NM State Road 4 near the fire burn area.

Initially, the fire was set as a controlled burn but got out of control when it crossed the highway.

The number of acres burned at this time is unknown.

The number of homes and structures is also not known at this time.